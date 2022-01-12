PALMER - Kurt A. Houghton, 46, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Kurt's wish was to be cremated and requested no service. You are encouraged to sign Kurt's guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under his obituary. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Kurt was born Nov. 7, 1975, at Sterling, Colo. He is the son of Gary D. and Marilyn E. (Crowell) Houghton. He grew up in Merino, Colo., graduating from Merino High School in 1994. Kurt was a cowboy at heart. He loved being around cattle and horses and recognized ranch brands from a young age. He worked for Dr. Cochran and also at the Sterling Livestock Sale Barn throughout middle and high school. He was active in FFA achieving national and state farmers degree and in 4-H showing lambs, steers and his horse Jiggers. After high school he completed auctioneer school in Kansas City, Mo.
He married Tracy Lee Collins on Jan. 24, 2004, in Grand Island. Kurt was an outrider for the thoroughbred horse racing tracks in Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa until health issues forced him to retire.
Kurt was a huge rodeo fan. He was the champion bucking bull for his cousins and nephews. He loved the atmosphere of the sale barn and recognizing cattle brands. Whenever he had a chance, he watched the Superior Cattle Auction. He loved riding horses and enjoyed collecting Breyer horses and cattle. He cherished video chatting with his kids and grandchildren.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Tracy Houghton of Baldwin, Mich.; son, Matt (Maggie) Hall their daughter Kynsleigh of Fredric, Mich.; daughters, Michelle (Patrick) Roberts and their sons, Colt, Tucker, Brantly of Sterling, Colo., Daniel, Elizabeth and Arianna Houghton of Baldwin, Mich.; father, Gary Houghton of Palmer; sister, Kim Ewoldt of Alda and her children Bryan, Kaden and Cooper.
Kurt is preceded in death by his son, Michael Houghton; mother, Marilyn; sister, Kelley Houghton-Press; grandparents, Jean and Willis Crowell and Josephine and Dan Houghton.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.