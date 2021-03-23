PHOENIX, Ariz. - Kyler Gowlovech, 22, passed away March 8, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz. There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty Egging will conduct the prayer service. Immediately after, there will be a private burial in Phillips Cemetery. Lunch will be served at noon at Blessed Sacrament Church. Kyler was born on July 7, 1998, in Grand Island to John and Julie Gowlovech. He was baptized at St. Mary's Cathedral. He played soccer, basketball and was a talented baseball pitcher, receiving numerous awards. He was a dedicated White Sox Fan. He graduated from Agua Fria High School in Avondale, Ariz. He had attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Avondale, Ariz. Kyler is survived by his parents; sister, Amanda Trippett, and her children, Aubree and Jameson, whom he dearly loved; his grandmother, Agnes Kelly; and his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald Kelly, Rich and Bev Gowlovech, and uncle, Jim Gowlovech. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2021.
I am so sorry for your lost We lost our son 15 years ago, I wish I could take away your pain
Darcy Spanel
March 29, 2021
John & Julie: Sorry for your loss. Be kind to yourselves and family.
Bob Wagoner
March 24, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Kyler's passing. Our hearts break alongside of you. We've lost a child too, so we share that agonizing, devastating pain. May he be at peace in the arms of our Lord and Savior and with those loved ones who have gone before him. We will keep you all in our prayers. See you Saturday.
Curtis & Ande Goertzen
March 24, 2021
John and Julie, I´m so sorry to hear about Kyler, we know that feeling of loss of a child, our prayers go out to you and family, God Bless, Gary
Gary Hustak
March 23, 2021
Julie and family, I am so sorry to hear of Kyler´s passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers