WOOD RIVER - Lana Kay Maret, 69, of Wood River passed away after a three-year battle with ALS on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with Rev. Bev Hieb officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lana Kay (Studley) Maret, the daughter of Lloyd and Alberta (Thayer) Studley was born in St. Paul on Feb. 7, 1952. She was the fifth of 11 children. Lana grew up on a farm in the Wolbach area and graduated from Wolbach High School in 1970. She received a degree from Central Community College in Grand Island.
Lana was united in marriage to Robert Maret in Las Vegas on Nov. 26, 1988. They made their home in Wood River and have been married for 33 years.
Lana had many professions; she worked for Nebraska Park and Recreation, Avon salesperson, UPS driver for 13 years, loan secretary for Heritage Bank of Wood River and receptionist for Pathway Bank of Cairo. She retired in 2012.
Lana was one of a kind, she had a beautiful smile, kind heart and kind soul. Being around her made you feel so loved and she had an unassuming way to make you feel special. A great sense of humor, infectious laughter, fun to be with and she didn't take things so seriously. She was hardworking and loved her poodles Buffy, Tiffany Ann and Tiffany.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob of Wood River; her beloved poodle, Tiffany; sister, Lisa (Mark) Liesinger of Kearney; brothers, Leroy (Lila) Studley of Wolbach, Leland (Mary) Studley of Grand Island, Lynn (Jane) Studley of North Platte, Loren Studley and Sheila of St. Paul, Layne (Jeanna) Studley of Wolbach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, Loy Marie, sister, Lanette and brothers, Lloyd Dale "Chuck" and Larry.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.