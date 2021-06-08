POLK - Lanny Lee Ang, 77, of Polk struggled with the flares of M.S. all his adult life, but on Dec. 22, 2020, he lost his short fight with lung cancer at his home.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ricardo Riqueza officiating. Burial will be in the Laclede Cemetery near Polk.
Arrangements are entrusted to Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Memorials are suggested to Laclede Cemetery and Polk Community Hall. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.