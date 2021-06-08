Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lanny Lee Ang
FUNERAL HOME
Solt Funeral Home
850 Park Avenue
Polk, NE
POLK - Lanny Lee Ang, 77, of Polk struggled with the flares of M.S. all his adult life, but on Dec. 22, 2020, he lost his short fight with lung cancer at his home.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ricardo Riqueza officiating. Burial will be in the Laclede Cemetery near Polk.
Arrangements are entrusted to Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Memorials are suggested to Laclede Cemetery and Polk Community Hall. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Solt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Solt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.