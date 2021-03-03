AURORA - Lanny Woodrow Berck, 73, of Aurora, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bryan-East Medical Center in Lincoln.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steven Carper of Gretna Baptist Church in Gretna will officiate. Current CDC guidelines will be in effect, with face masks required. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Lanny Woodrow Berck, the son of Woodrow and Margaret (Danhauer) Berck, was born on May 29, 1947, at Aurora, and passed away on March 1, 2021, in Lincoln, at the age of 73.
Lanny grew up in Marquette and attended Marquette High School. He was born and raised on the farm, where he developed a passion for agriculture and horticulture. Following his service in the Air Force, he spent many years farming in Nebraska with his family and later transitioned to the landscaping industry in Seattle, Wash. He was a true caregiver, returning to Marquette in 2002 to provide full-time care for his parents. During his career he also worked for Strobel Companies in Clarks.
He was loved as a son, brother and uncle. Although he never married or had any immediate family, he had a huge family of many nieces and nephews as well as great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was known and loved as Uncle Lanny by so many people, both inside and outside of his family.
During his retirement he enjoyed regular visits to keep up with all of the action at his brother's and nephew's farm and race shop in Marquette. True to his helpful nature, he was always quick to do whatever he could to assist.
Those left to cherish his memory are three sisters and a brother, Delores (David) Downs of Summerdale, Ala., Janet Schlender of Raymond, Gary (Lorrie) Berck of Central City and Kathy (Doyle) Christenson of Marquette; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Duane Berck and Ronald (Joye) Berck; and brother-in-law, Thomas Schlender.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 3, 2021.