Larey Lee Crawford, 84, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Under the circumstances with COVID-19, the family has chosen to not put any of the family, relatives and the many friends at any risk.
Family services will be announced and held at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated later. Condolences may be mailed or emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Larey Crawford was born on July 25, 1936, in Aurora to Elbert Crawford and Grace Crawford (Hafer). Larey had eight siblings: Jack, Richard, Susan, Keith, Bertie, Karen, Craig and Monte. He spent his childhood years in the Stockham area, then transferred to Aurora Public School. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1953. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army 33rd Infantry on Nov. 8, 1954, serving until 1962. Upon returning from the Army, he then joined the Navy Reserves from 1962 to 1966. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in 1957 until retiring in 1991.
On Feb. 8, 1957, he married Laverda Marlene Fowler. They lived in Aurora for a short time, then moved to Omaha. While in Omaha, Larey and Marlene's three children were born. In 1965, they moved to Alda to be closer to family and then moved in 1970 to Phillips, where they lived until 2017. In 1995, Larey and Marlene purchased a motor home and began traveling to Arizona for the winters, coming back to Phillips in the summers.
He enjoyed traveling, tinkering around in the garage, part-time working with the area farmers for planting and harvest, and some tinkering rebuilding old toys.
He enjoyed the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, John (Kim) of Aurora and Todd (Jody) of Greer, S.C.; four grandchildren, Samantha (Andy) Palensky, Lyndlee (Dave) Mansfield, Kearsten (Spencer) Bures and Joshua Philips; five great-grandchildren, Paxton, Leighton and Emerson Palensky, Maelee and Max Bures; plus many other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laverda Marlene; parents and in-laws; brothers and sisters; and his daughter, LeAnn Crawford.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.