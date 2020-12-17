Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry D. Emde
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Larry D. Emde, 69, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, of complications from lung cancer.
A service and celebration of Larry's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
A visitation, with the family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home. Family has asked that those attending either the visitation or the service dress casually. Harley Davidson attire is entirely welcome.
Larry was born Sept. 20, 1951, in O'Neill, the son of Melvin "Andy" and Lois (Bentley) Emde. He received his schooling in Neligh and Grand Island. In 1969, he married Lavonne Wieser. This union was blessed with two children, Angela and Larry A. That marriage dissolved; on July 6, 1976, Larry married Laura Brei. This union was blessed with two children, David and Tammy.
Larry worked various jobs in and around Grand Island before starting work for the city of Grand Island Street Department as an equipment operator in 1977. He retired after 34 years. He was a proud member of the Sons of The American Legion and the Patriot Guard.
Larry loved to ride his several different Harley Davidsons over the years. His latest was a Harley Davidson Tri Glide. He rode in numerous poker runs and took countless rides with family and friends over the years. He and his riding buddy, Ernie, put thousands of miles on their bikes in the last eight years.
Larry rarely missed early morning coffee at "Coffin's Corner." You could always find him there drinking coffee, greeting most everyone that came in, playing scratch tickets and having some laughs. His dry sense of humor will be missed by many. Larry was generous with a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He also enjoyed woodworking. One of his favorite things to make was rocking motorcycles for the children of family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 44 years, Laura; children, Angela (Jeremiah) Kresser, Larry A. (Roxy) Emde, David (Jessica) Emde and Tammy (Mike) Rodenbaugh, all of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren, Kaylene, Dalton, Cody (Ashley), Seth, Schuyler, Devin, Preston, Bryce, Baileigh, Brandi, Mikie and Trey; and five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a sister, Linda (Terry) Leitschuck, of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Harold (Karen) Brei of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Doris Abraham, of Omaha; and a very good friend, Ernie Hetrick of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; and an infant niece.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Dec
18
Service
10:30a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Thoughts and prayers in celebration of his life.
Barnhart-Primrose family
December 18, 2020
Not gone but gone on ahead. In spirit, and celebration of his life, prayers to honor him. I smile with you as he is remembered for riding his Harley, being a patriot for the fallen and a sure double of the Santa Claus we all remember in our yesterday's. Amen.
Sharrilane Barnhart
December 18, 2020
Praying for you and all of your family for God to give you all strength and love He was a truly dear friend and always joke and shared a smile with me when I seen him RIP my brother
Ray Montelongo
December 18, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Sean Hedges
December 17, 2020
Sending Deepest Sympathy
Craig Cihal
December 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are for you and your family Laura.
Vincent Mendez & Shelly Mendez
December 16, 2020
Laura and family so sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort at this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Sandy Szafrajda
December 16, 2020
Laura and family, I am so sorry to learn of Larry's death. Please know you have my sympathy and prayers for your comfort and peace.
Julie Jensen
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results