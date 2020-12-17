Larry D. Emde, 69, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, of complications from lung cancer.
A service and celebration of Larry's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
A visitation, with the family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home. Family has asked that those attending either the visitation or the service dress casually. Harley Davidson attire is entirely welcome.
Larry was born Sept. 20, 1951, in O'Neill, the son of Melvin "Andy" and Lois (Bentley) Emde. He received his schooling in Neligh and Grand Island. In 1969, he married Lavonne Wieser. This union was blessed with two children, Angela and Larry A. That marriage dissolved; on July 6, 1976, Larry married Laura Brei. This union was blessed with two children, David and Tammy.
Larry worked various jobs in and around Grand Island before starting work for the city of Grand Island Street Department as an equipment operator in 1977. He retired after 34 years. He was a proud member of the Sons of The American Legion and the Patriot Guard.
Larry loved to ride his several different Harley Davidsons over the years. His latest was a Harley Davidson Tri Glide. He rode in numerous poker runs and took countless rides with family and friends over the years. He and his riding buddy, Ernie, put thousands of miles on their bikes in the last eight years.
Larry rarely missed early morning coffee at "Coffin's Corner." You could always find him there drinking coffee, greeting most everyone that came in, playing scratch tickets and having some laughs. His dry sense of humor will be missed by many. Larry was generous with a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He also enjoyed woodworking. One of his favorite things to make was rocking motorcycles for the children of family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 44 years, Laura; children, Angela (Jeremiah) Kresser, Larry A. (Roxy) Emde, David (Jessica) Emde and Tammy (Mike) Rodenbaugh, all of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren, Kaylene, Dalton, Cody (Ashley), Seth, Schuyler, Devin, Preston, Bryce, Baileigh, Brandi, Mikie and Trey; and five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a sister, Linda (Terry) Leitschuck, of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Harold (Karen) Brei of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Doris Abraham, of Omaha; and a very good friend, Ernie Hetrick of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; and an infant niece.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2020.