Larry D. Emde, 69, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

A service and celebration of Larry's life will be 10:30 Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

A visitation with the family present is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.