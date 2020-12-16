Larry D. Emde, 69, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A service and celebration of Larry's life will be 10:30 Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. A visitation with the family present is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.
Not gone but gone on ahead. In spirit, and celebration of his life, prayers to honor him. I smile with you as he is remembered for riding his Harley, being a patriot for the fallen and a sure double of the Santa Claus we all remember in our yesterday's. Amen.
Sharrilane Barnhart
December 18, 2020
Praying for you and all of your family for God to give you all strength and love He was a truly dear friend and always joke and shared a smile with me when I seen him RIP my brother
Ray Montelongo
December 18, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Sean Hedges
December 17, 2020
Sending Deepest Sympathy
Craig Cihal
December 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are for you and your family Laura.
Vincent Mendez & Shelly Mendez
December 16, 2020
Laura and family so sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort at this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Sandy Szafrajda
December 16, 2020
Laura and family, I am so sorry to learn of Larry's death. Please know you have my sympathy and prayers for your comfort and peace.