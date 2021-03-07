Larry M. Hettler, 72, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Service and celebration of Larry's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with livestreaming available on All Faiths Funeral Home website. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Larry was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Grand Island, the only child of Milton and Viola (Meinecke) Hettler. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1966.
On Aug. 26, 1967, Larry married Mary Ann Lamphear. The couple lived in Colorado and California before making Grand Island their home.
He entered the United States Army on March 11, 1969. After spending his enlistment in Germany, Larry was honorably discharged March 10, 1971.
For over 40 years Larry was employed with Nebraska Machinery Co. a.k.a. Nebraska Caterpillar, formerly Lincoln Equipment. He retired in 2015.
As a member of Grand Island Rifle Club, Larry never missed a gun show. An avid outdoorsman, he had an affinity with nature and animals. He was always happiest while canoeing, hunting, ice fishing or cooking something up "Dutch oven style." He made the best "camp beans" and also collected Coleman lanterns. His other enjoyments included reading and watching cowboy movies.
Those who will cherish his memory include his daughter, Tammy (Patrick) McLaughlin of Kearney and their sons, Jacob and Connor; his son, Jason (Robin) Hettler of Wood River and their sons, Andrew and Mason; and cousins, Teri and Richard DeMers of Florida and Robert and Sandy Meinecke of Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann, on Feb. 2, 2021; and his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.