We lived across the street from Larry and Mary from 1989-2001 and they were the best neighbors anyone could ask for. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the Hettler family on the loss of 2 beautiful souls. We pray you find peace and comfort knowing they are reunited eternally. In sympathy, Wayne, Sondra, Clark and Heather Pohlmeier

Sondra Pohlmeier March 8, 2021