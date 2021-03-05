Larry M. Hettler, 72, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Service and celebration of Larry's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with livestreaming available on the All Faiths Funeral Home website. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. More details will appear later.
We lived across the street from Larry and Mary from 1989-2001 and they were the best neighbors anyone could ask for. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the Hettler family on the loss of 2 beautiful souls. We pray you find peace and comfort knowing they are reunited eternally. In sympathy, Wayne, Sondra, Clark and Heather Pohlmeier
Sondra Pohlmeier
March 8, 2021
Sympathy to all Larry and Mary's family.....you both will be missed so much as we were lifetime friends.
Charles and Jeanne Buswell
March 5, 2021
Tammy and families, I am sooooo very sorry for your loss, sending lots and lots of prayers/HUGS to all of you!!!
Kimberly (Allen) Lange
March 5, 2021
Our sincere sympathies to the Hettler family. Mary, we are so sad and heartbroken for you. God bless you, your family, and Larry.