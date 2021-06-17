ORD - Larry D. Larkowski, 77, of Ord gained his wings on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the church. The Rosary will be recited at 7.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Avenue of Flags, Grandview Assisted Living Center or Asera Care Hospice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 17, 2021.