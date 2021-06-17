ORD - Larry D. Larkowski, 77, of Ord gained his wings on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the church. The Rosary will be recited at 7. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Avenue of Flags, Grandview Assisted Living Center or Asera Care Hospice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 17, 2021.
I have not seen Larry for over 20 years but will always remember him from our high school years in Dannebrog, having graduated with Larry in '61. Larry was a good, kind and friendly classmate. I applaud him for the life he lived and the service he gave our country, and for continuing through out his life to keep on giving to his family, community, church and fellow-man. Job well done, Larry! My most sincere and deepest sympathy to Cheryl and all family loved ones. His memory in your hearts will keep him with you forever.
Emma Fanta-Trouba
Classmate
June 22, 2021
Robby and Bob send our deepest sympathy on this loss of your father, loved one. He will be missed for his smile, and wise council, May he rest in peace, and again our deepest sympathy to you all.