ORD - Larry D. Larkowski, 77, of Ord, gained his wings on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post # 7029 and American Legion Post No. 38.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Avenue of Flags, Grandview Assisted Living Center or Asera Care Hospice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Larry was born Aug. 22, 1943, to Steve and Bessie (Jacobson) Larkowski in St Paul. He was the eighth child of 11. He grew up in Nysted and attended Dannebrog High School, graduating in 1961. After graduation, he worked for Cario Plumbing Company. In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he was stationed in Florida and was assigned to the USS Yellowstone.

While on leave he married Cheryl Grabowski on Nov. 12, 1966, at Elyria and the two made their home in Florida. After his military service, they moved to Grand Island where he was employed with Berkley Pump Company.

In 1970, they moved to Ord to partner with Cheryl's parents, working on the family farm where they raised their two daughters. He took great pride in his ranching and farming operation until his retirement. After his retirement, he enjoyed helping area neighbors with harvest, driving truck for Trotter Fertilizer, and working for NAPA. He delighted in the camaraderie that he had with these daily interactions.

Larry was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He served as Eucharistic Minister and usher for more than 20 years. He also served on the parish church council.

Larry was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion. He served as Commander of the VFW in Ord for three years and was on the Veteran's Board, Memorial Board and the Rural Fire Department Board until he could no longer serve due to his health. He was passionate about the Avenue of Flags in Ord and also served in graveside military honor services. He loved his country until the end.

His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He was very active in their lives and attended as many of their activities as possible. Larry loved his family. Some of the best memories were times spent at the lake, camping, fishing, hanging with his family and their wonderful group of friends that he considered as family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Cheryl; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karla and Jason Ritterbush of Ord and Jaci and Cory Kruse of Kearney; grandchildren, Jesse (Brooke) Ritterbush of Petersburg, Jade Ritterbush (fiancé, Mason Dexter) of Stuart, and Jordyn and Jenna Kruse, both of Kearney; two sisters, Nancy Darling of Kearney and Kathy (Kirby) Christensen of Mineola, Texas; brother, Gerald (Peg) Larkowski of Springfield, Mo.; three sisters-in-law, Sandi Ellis and Diana Honore, both of Grand Island and Marilyn Larkowski of Gretna; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Don, Gaylord, Lavern and Danny; three sisters, Helen, Linda and Doris; six brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.

Larry brought many laughs and good times to his family and friends, and he will always be remembered for his humor and humble personality and man of strong faith.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 18, 2021.