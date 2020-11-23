CENTRAL CITY - Larry Paul Schreiber, 65, of Central City entered his heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City, with the Rev. Zeke Pipher officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at the Central City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian Schools, Heartland Evangelical Free Church or Collage Center in Grand Island. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Larry Paul was born on Dec. 14, 1954, to Paul and Ruby (Grauerholz) Schreiber in Omaha. Larry grew up in Grand Island and in the eighth grade moved to Aurora. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1973. Following his graduation he attended Kearney State College, graduating in 1977. On June 4, 1977, Larry and Denise (Johannesen) Schreiber were united in marriage in Minden. To this union four children were born: Josh, Amy, Drew and Tyler.
Larry then began teaching and coaching at Nebraska Christian Schools in Central City and remained there for 41 years. While at Nebraska Christian, Larry was a school counselor and activities director.
He attended Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City. In 1972, during his junior year in high school, Larry found his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise of Central City; his children, Josh (Chancey) Schreiber of Yuma, Ariz., Amy Schreiber of Central City, Drew (Lydia) Schreiber of Central City and Tyler (Jena) Schreiber of Queen Creek, Ariz.: his sisters: Linda (Jim) Lukesh of Lincoln and Dee (Rick) Huggins of Plano, Texas; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruby Schreiber.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 23, 2020.