Larry R. Taylor, 79, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis, with his loving wife at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cathedral. Rosary will be recited at 2:30, prior to the mass. To help protect others, face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
Larry was born Dec. 22, 1940, in La Grange, Ill., the only child of Robert "Bob" and Marie (Rhinehart) Taylor. His was an entirely Catholic education, beginning with Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Ill., to Regis University in Denver, Colo., where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. Larry then attended Northwestern University in Chicago, graduating with his Master's Degree in Business Administration.
On Aug. 31, 1968, Larry married Judith H. Jelso.
He joined Chief Industries as a National Sales Manager in July of 1977. In 1982 he was promoted to Marketing Manager for the Automotive Division and then on to Manager of the Electronic Display Systems Division. Following Chief, he worked as General Manager at Paraclipse Insect Control of Columbus, NE for some 15 years until retirement.
Larry was always striving to "make a difference." Young at heart and possessing a youthful spirit, he continually looked ahead … at what could be accomplished. He embraced life with great curiosity and enthusiasm, and had a love of flying as a hobby. He traveled extensively, both in the U.S. and Asia, developing many friendships along the way.
He loved his wife, his church, his country, and his neighbors and close friends with whom he shared his many interests. He also enjoyed his many cats over the years who gave him great joy.
His wife of 52 years, Judy Taylor, will forever cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 22, 2020.