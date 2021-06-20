I am offering my condolences to Larry's family for your loss. Larry was a great guy and I have many fond memories of him - especially in college during the summer when he, Bart and Mike rented a farmhouse down by Axtell. I have to mention the rest of the group that summer: myself, Peggy and Cheryl. Larry loved the 4th of July and and took great pleasure in scaring us with his Cherry bombs. He would sneak outside and place one by the window and come back and sit and wait for it to go off! Of course, we all about had a heart attack! He was great fun and we all loved being around him. Many years have gone by but the memories are still fondly remembered. I hope we all getogether again in heaven some day. Rest in peace, Larry

Cathy England Friend June 25, 2021