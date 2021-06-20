CRETE - Larry Elmer Sanders, 70, of Crete passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at Larry's home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, with coffee and doughnuts provided. We ask that you bring a lawn chair. A ride is being planned to immediately follow the celebration for any of Larry's riding "family" to join.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism (cncaa.net/support-us/#donate
) or Responsible Living Classes, 6467 W Sprague Road, Crete, NE 68333.
Larry was born on Aug. 11, 1950, to Elmer and Marie Sanders at North Platte. Larry entered the U.S. Navy in 1969, serving as a sonarman on the U.S.S. Woodrow Wilson.
After his military service, he completed a bachelor's degree in speech/theater and a master's degree in community counseling from University of Nebraska at Kearney. He became a licensed and certified mental health counselor, as well as a certified drug and alcohol counselor. Larry spent his career working with recovering addicts and serving veterans for the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism at locations in Grand Island and Greeley, Colo.
In 1980, he married Linda Mulholland of Grand Island, with whom he had two children.
In 2010, he married Charlene Perkins, who was his life's companion until his passing.
Larry was active in community theater and was a member of the Grand Island Community Theater and Hastings Community Theater.
Larry will be lovingly remembered by those who survive him: his wife, Charlene; two children, Jessica Sanders and Zachary Sanders; stepchildren, Jason Skarboe, Amanda (Pete) Meister, and Laci (Ray) Majorins; the seven grandchildren that he was honored to fill the role of "grandpa" to, Creighton Meister, Jacob Skarboe, Samuel Murphy, Oakley Meister, Mia Majorins, James Majorins, and Joseph Majorins; sister, Marilyn Hansen; nephew, Jim (Kim) Hansen; nieces, Ramona and Briana Hansen; brother-in-law, Terry Hunt; nephew, Allen (Mitzi) Hunt; nephew, Chad (Cherlyn) Hunt; five great-nephews; and three great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marie Sanders, and his sister, Denise Hunt.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.