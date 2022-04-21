ST. PAUL - Larry L. "Sugar Bear" Smith, 69, of St. Paul, died Monday, April 18, 2022, surrounded by his family, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Larry was born Nov. 15, 1952, at Grand Island, the son of Calvin L. "Spike" and Betty L. (Starkey) Smith. He grew up in the Cushing and St. Paul area, where he attended Cushing Public School, and was a 1971 graduate of St. Paul High School.

He was united in marriage to Lynette M. Tenopir on Sept. 8, 1973, at St. Paul. Three daughters were born to this union. The couple later divorced.

He was united in marriage to Tina M. Knapp on Feb. 6, 1998, at St. Paul.

Larry worked with his father in the family business, Smith Construction, Inc. for many years. In 2011, he a Tina purchased the business, which was known as Larry Smith Construction.

In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and bowling. He loved raising cattle and his morning coffee groups in St. Paul, St. Libory and Palmer.

He is survived by his wife, Tina, of St. Paul; daughters, Nicole Sayles and Douglas Weber of Grand Island, Melissa and James Paxton of St. Paul and Kristal Smith and Sal Salonia of Grand Island; eight grandchildren, Juliana, Aiden, Sydney, Dawson, Talyr, Kaleigh, Aliyah and Aviana; great-grandson, Layken; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Rod Pedersen of Crete; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sheri Smith of Central City; father-in-law, Donald Knapp of St. Paul; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Butch and Kathy Knapp of Funk; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Schleicher of Kearney and Rhonda and Pat O'Brien of Shelton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 21, 2022.