CAIRO - Larry L. Stutzman, 82, of Cairo died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center from complications from COVID-19.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. His cremains will be buried in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Cairo.
Apfel Funeral Home–Wood River/Cairo is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the Cairo United Methodist Church or the Cairo Quick Response Team.
Larry L. Stutzman was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Howard County to David A. and Emma M. (Jausi) Stutzman. He grew up and received his education in Cairo.
Larry married Shirley Obermiller on Sept. 25, 1959, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Nysted. The couple made their home in Cairo.
Larry worked for Turner Grain Company for 36 years. He later worked for the Hall County Highway Department until his retirement in 2004.
Larry was a member of the Cairo United Methodist Church, the Grand Island Saddle Club, served on the Cairo Fire Department for more 20 years and was a former member of the Cairo Village Board.
He enjoyed fishing and camping trips and was always proud of his garden. Larry especially loved gatherings with his family and grandkids.
Larry never met a person he couldn't talk to. He was known for his teasing of his nieces, nephews and grandkids with an ear pinch or pull. There was nothing he couldn't do. He always watched out for others and was there to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Stutzman of Cairo; two sons, Greg Stutzman of Grand Island, Steve Stutzman of Cairo; one daughter, Cherie Schnakenberg of Doniphan; seven grandchildren, Jerrad, Katheryn, Meagan, Sierra, Shelby, Alisha and Brett; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, twin sister, Dara Lea (Dennis) Klanecky of St. Paul, Merna (Joe) Matejka of Ravenna, and Anna Mae Troyer of Elkhart, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Arthur, Floyd and Dean Stutzman; five sisters, Elizabeth Stutzman, Margaret Tellas, Elise Brown, Nina Stutzman and Lucille Schieve.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2020.