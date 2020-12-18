To the entire Stutzman Family, I am so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. I will sure miss him!! I met Larry for the first time at Turner Grain when I worked there as a teenager during and after high school. From that moment on, Larry held a special place in my heart. He was ornery but had a heart bigger than Texas! I will miss running into him in Grand Island where I always got a hug, and that famous LARRY SMILE. You are all in my prayers...especially to his kids and dear Shirley. I will keep you all in my prayers! Much love, Bonnie (& Tim) Kosmicki

Tim and Bonnie Kosmicki December 18, 2020