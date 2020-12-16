Menu
Larry Stutzman
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
CAIRO - Larry L. Stutzman, 82, of Cairo died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will be available later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family Shirley! Ben and Larry always enjoyed talking and laughing. God bless you!
Ben and Linda Winget
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Larry's family.We were classmates at Cairo H. S. He was a good friend and always had a smi!e for you.So sorry for your lost. Leona Gladfelter, Wichita, Ks
Leona Gladfelter
December 18, 2020
To the entire Stutzman Family, I am so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. I will sure miss him!! I met Larry for the first time at Turner Grain when I worked there as a teenager during and after high school. From that moment on, Larry held a special place in my heart. He was ornery but had a heart bigger than Texas! I will miss running into him in Grand Island where I always got a hug, and that famous LARRY SMILE. You are all in my prayers...especially to his kids and dear Shirley. I will keep you all in my prayers! Much love, Bonnie (& Tim) Kosmicki
Tim and Bonnie Kosmicki
December 18, 2020
Christy Hilbrand
December 18, 2020
I´m so very sorry, sending prayers and condolences to the whole family.
Jodie Williams
December 18, 2020
Shirley and family sorry to hear of Larry´s passing. Prayers to you and family
Ron &Doris Seevers
December 16, 2020
Shirley and family, we are so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. Prayers and hugs to everyone
Rhonda and Louie Myers
December 16, 2020
