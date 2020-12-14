Menu
Larry J. Torson
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
GREELEY - Larry J. Torson, 97, of Greeley passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post No. 186.
Friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The family will not be present. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Cemetery. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FamiliesInFaithCatholic.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2020.
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
NE
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Greeley, NE
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
Torson family, I am sorry to hear about your dad´s passing. I live out of state and Mary told me about this last week. I first met Larry through Jeri during the college years. What an honor to know and learn from this family man, business man, and war veteran. My heart and prayers reach out to all of you today. I will place his name on our parish Knights of Columbus Memorial Day services this year. Take Care and God Bless Paul Glaser Colorado
Paul Glaser
January 22, 2021
Gina, so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. It sounds like he enjoyed quite the life and was inspirational to many. My condolences to you and the family.
Ramona Lewis
December 20, 2020
Terry, Jeri Anne, Katie, Mary and Gina. I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad lived a very long and fulfilling life and touched so many peoples lives. Cherish the memories as he will always be by your side. I´m sorry I was not able to be there today, but sending prayers and hugs to you all!
Karen (Nowak) Kuta
December 16, 2020
Jennifer Strand
December 16, 2020
When a loved one passes the relationship still continues.
Bill Nowak
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. I really enjoyed talking with him while going to school there in the fifties and sixties. I really liked and thought a lot of him. R.I.P.
Dan Buck
December 15, 2020
Larry and Donna were a part of growing up in Greeley. What wonderful memories of Torsons! Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Michaela Dugan
December 15, 2020
Larry tolerated every kid who came through the door at Torson's Tavern and demanded no foul language. He made you better by his high standards. He showed you there was a whole world waiting to explore. Isaac Newton said "If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants". The day Larry died, Greeley lost it's Giant ! Godspeed Larry. My condolences to the Family.
Mike Dugan
Family
December 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of Larry. We love and miss you all so very much
Gloria Rae Scott
December 15, 2020
Every afternoon after school, after every ball game, after every bus trip home from an away game Torson´s was our go to place to meet. Even after I got married and we would come home, we had to go to Torson´s for a chili hotdog and Pepsi. Larry always had time to stop and visit. He was a great supporter of all the public school activities. Even when we occasionally ran across him and Donna In Grand Island he had time to chat. He will be missed by so many people. Our deepest sympathies to your family.
Linda Atwater Saylor
December 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, you will never know such a kind and warm hearted person. Larry was always so kind to all the young kids when you went into Torson's, always had a smile. Larry rest in peace and may you and Donna enjoy your dancing in heaven.
Ann (Jungels) & Ron Miller
December 15, 2020
My sympathy to the family and friends of Larry. What a beautiful written obituary! ❤ It's people like him that we need more of! I wish I could have met him!
Colleen Hansen
December 15, 2020
Greeley has lost one of its Gentlemen with Larry's passing. I remember five cups of nickel coffee each week between school and working at the hardware. Actually it was the last study period 3:00 to 3:30 of high school. The football team were able to leave early for practice, so why not the "working scholars"? True many of life's lesson were learned there, but those are other stories for other times. My condolences to the all family. May he rest in peace. Jim Ralph Class of '56
Jim Ralph
December 15, 2020
Many of my childhood memories center around the Torson family. Larry was always so kind. I remember tagging along on fun outings to look for artifacts at the blowouts or go to the Burrell rodeo. He was a good and caring man. May he Rest In Peace with Donna. My thought and prayers are with his family. God Bless. Ellen
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
I know that Larry was a big impact on Mary,he was a wonderful man. I am sure he is watching above us watching out.
Family
December 14, 2020
Dennis Havranek
December 14, 2020
A bright light went out when Larry, A Greeley icon left us. Take time to grieve and have a gentle journey. Prayers for all of you.
Kathleen Andersen
December 13, 2020
