GREELEY - Larry J. Torson, 97, of Greeley passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post No. 186.
Friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The family will not be present. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Cemetery. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FamiliesInFaithCatholic.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2020.