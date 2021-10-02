AURORA - Laura Goertzen, 85, of Aurora passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Monroe Evangelical Free Church near Murphy. The Revs. Mark Dunham and Joe Mullarkey will officiate. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Mennonite Brethren Cemetery, north of Henderson.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to Christian Resource Center. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Laura Mae Suderman, the daughter of Jacob and Agatha Suderman, was born at Hillsboro, Kan., on April 15, 1936, and passed away at Aurora on Sept. 28, 2021, at the age of 85.
Laura grew up in rural Hillsboro, Kan., on a farm. At a young age, she realized her need for a Savior. She attended Tabor College after graduating from high school in Hillsboro.
On June 5, 1956, Laura was married to Ken Goertzen at Hillsboro, Kan. They made their first home near rural Henderson, where Ken farmed. In 1965, they moved to rural Aurora where he continued to farm. In 1987, they moved into Aurora. Ken and Laura enjoyed spending 14 years in Mesa, Ariz., during the winter months.
Laura was involved in Christian Women's Club, the Fine Arts Board for the Hamilton Community Foundation, and volunteered at the Thrift Store for the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Laura initiated and was involved in many small group Bible studies during the years and enjoyed them very much. Ken and Laura loved hosting friends, neighbors or newcomers to the community.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her three children, Donovan (Lori) Goertzen of Minneapolis, Minn., Valerie (Lee) Friesen of Lincoln and Rick (Rebecca) Goertzen of Aurora; seven grandchildren, Donoval Paul Goertzen II of Minneapolis, Minn., Lexie Goertzen of Minneapolis, Minn., Jonathan (Anniece) Friesen of Aurora, Landon Friesen of Omaha, Riley (Tricia) Friesen of Franklin, Tenn., Ryan Goertzen of Lincoln and Jack Goertzen of Aurora; great-grandson, Tobin Friesen of Aurora, and great-granddaughter, Scout Friesen of Franklin, Tenn.; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; parents; brothers, Paul and Melvin Suderman; sister, Malinda Suderman; sister-in-law, Elda; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Garland Friesen.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 2, 2021.