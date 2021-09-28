SUTTON - Laurence Edmund Ulmer, 84, of Sutton passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Sutton Community Home.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sutton Federated Church with the Rev. Mary Scott officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Sutton Cemetery. In honoring his wish to be cremated, there will not be a viewing or visitation.
Laurence was born Dec. 19, 1936, to Edmund and Christine (Ackerman) Ulmer at their Fillmore County farm. He attended country school and then Sutton High School, graduating in 1954.
He farmed with his family near Lushton and he served in the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserves from 1958 to 1964.
He married Phyllis Houts, the love of his life, in October 1959 in Sutton. Laurence farmed and established a dairy farm north of Sutton until 1970 when he became a sales rep for Nachurs International fertilizer company. He later owned and operating Stockham Fertilizer Co. in the 1980s.
He next owned and operated Computerized Feeding Systems Inc., selling and installing Hokofarm Group computerized feeding systems for livestock throughout the United States and Canada. After retiring, he enjoyed assisting nearby farmers with harvest.
He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and received an extra eight years with several periods of remission thanks to the work of Dr. Copur, Dr. Crockett and the wonderful staff at the St. Francis Cancer Center. His increasing dementia symptoms made this more challenging for all involved.
Laurence was active in the Sutton Federated Church as a Sunday school teacher, trustee and treasurer. He served as a representative at the state level of the UCC Church. He was a lifelong student of many Bible studies, devotionals and Methodist Men's retreats. He also served as part of a local volunteer work group traveling to Louisiana to help repair homes after Hurricane Katrina.
He was a member of the Sutton American Legion, serving as commander of the local unit for two years.
He loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting and music events and playing golf with friends and family. He loved kuchen and homemade ice cream, and he always looked forward to cleaning off the ice cream dasher.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Phyllis of Sutton; their children, Michelle (Paul) Kohmetscher of Lawrence, Marcy (Bob) Miles of Omaha, Paul (Connie) Ulmer of Broken Bow and Jonathan (Ann) Ulmer of St. George, Kan.; grandchildren, Becky Kohmetscher of Lincoln, Brian Kohmetscher of Lawrence, Cory (Nancy) Miles of Gretna, Ashley Miles of Omaha, Garrett (Emily) Ulmer of Omaha, Cole Ulmer of Lincoln and Nevaeh and Zaden Ulmer of St. George, Kan.; and two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Bentley Miles of Gretna.
He is also survived by his brothers, LoRayne Ulmer of Henderson and Kenneth (Sue) Ulmer of St. Louis, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Wanda Ulmer of Lincoln and Bonnie Houts of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; brother-in-law, Charlie Houts of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many special nieces, nephews, friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary Ulmer; brother, Dean Ulmer; Phyllis' parents, Ralph and Olive (Stutz) Houts; brother-in-law, Lowell Houts; and sister-in-law, Janice Ulmer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.