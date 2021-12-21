Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LaVaughn Davis
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen Funeral Home
311 Grand Ave
Ravenna, NE
RAVENNA - LaVaughn F. Davis, 92, of Ravenna, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec 23, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com
LaVaughn Davis was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Amherst to William and Gertrude (Altmaier) Vermeulen.
In her earlier years LaVaughn enjoyed barrel racing and participating in rodeos.
She married Howard Davis on June 22, 1948, at St. Mary's Church in Ravenna. They made their home in Ravenna, where LaVaughn was employed as a bookkeeper.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Altar Society. LaVaughn loved music and shared her talents by singing and playing the organ at church. LaVaughn volunteered for numerous groups and projects in Ravenna. She and Howard were tireless boosters for the Ravenna community. She supported the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Ravenna Lions Club; she was a Lioness and a member of the Cheerful Country Club.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. LaVaughn enjoyed watching her grandchildren's activities and watching them launch their careers. She particularly enjoyed her time spent with her great-grandchildren and watching them learn and explore new adventures. LaVaughn loved nature and made certain that the squirrels, cardinals and all of the other birds received excellent care.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-laws, Judy and Joe Carranza of Kearney; a son, James Davis of Kearney; four grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Howard.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice in memory of LaVaughn.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Ravenna, NE
Dec
22
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Ravenna, NE
Dec
23
Service
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Ravenna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Rasmussen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rasmussen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
LaVonne was one of the first people we met when moving to Ravenna in winter of 1971, she was so friendly and helped us find a place to live. We´ve remained friends ever since, recently only through Christmas cards. She will be missed by many people.
Rick & Judy Howard
Friend
December 22, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about your Mom. She was a very special lady, and we really enjoyed the times we spent in her company during the years. All of our sympathy and prayers go out to the family.
Pat and John Rasmussen
December 22, 2021
LaVaughn was a second mother to me. I am sad she is gone but know she is an angel now. LaVaughn was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. I´ll never forget her and the impact she had on me during my time in Ravenna. She will be greatly missed. Condolences to the Davis family! Dennis Shipp
Dennis Shipp
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results