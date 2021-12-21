RAVENNA - LaVaughn F. Davis, 92, of Ravenna, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec 23, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com
LaVaughn Davis was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Amherst to William and Gertrude (Altmaier) Vermeulen.
In her earlier years LaVaughn enjoyed barrel racing and participating in rodeos.
She married Howard Davis on June 22, 1948, at St. Mary's Church in Ravenna. They made their home in Ravenna, where LaVaughn was employed as a bookkeeper.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Altar Society. LaVaughn loved music and shared her talents by singing and playing the organ at church. LaVaughn volunteered for numerous groups and projects in Ravenna. She and Howard were tireless boosters for the Ravenna community. She supported the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Ravenna Lions Club; she was a Lioness and a member of the Cheerful Country Club.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. LaVaughn enjoyed watching her grandchildren's activities and watching them launch their careers. She particularly enjoyed her time spent with her great-grandchildren and watching them learn and explore new adventures. LaVaughn loved nature and made certain that the squirrels, cardinals and all of the other birds received excellent care.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-laws, Judy and Joe Carranza of Kearney; a son, James Davis of Kearney; four grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Howard.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice
in memory of LaVaughn.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.