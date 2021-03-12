Lavonne "Vonnie" Mangers Ellermeier Lee, 82, of Grand Island, went to her eternal home on Friday, March 5, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.

Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison St., Grand Island. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on the church's Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.

Private family burial of ashes will be in the Parkview Cemetery at Hastings. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

Vonnie was born Feb. 24, 1939, near Roseland to Ervin J. and Martha A. (Beiriger) Mangers. She graduated from Assumption Grade School and Roseland High School, class of 1956. She married Gary L. Ellermeier on April 8, 1958, in Wray, Colo. From this union four children were born.

On Aug. 24, 1990, Vonnie was united in marriage to James K. Lee in Grand Island.

Aside from raising her children, Vonnie worked for Retail Data Systems for 15 years as a programmer/installer. She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Jim and Vonnie traveled to the East and West Coasts in their motorhome, wintering in Gold Canyon, Ariz., for eight years and attending rallies as members of the Newmar Kountry Klub motorhome group.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jim; daughters, Susan (Gary) Bales of Denton, Laurie Ellermeier (Lonnie) and Jennifer (Todd) Poppen of Grand Island; son, Fred (Kathy) Ellermeier of Kansas City, Mo.; stepdaughter, Janet (Ron) Markus of West Monroe, La.; stepson, Donald (Jennifer) Lee of Lee's Summit, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Art) Smidt of Pauline; and best friend, Lee McGuire of Dalton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Marvin, Jerry and Ervin Jr. Mangers.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 12, 2021.