Lavonne "Vonne" Lee
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Lavonne "Vonnie" Mangers Ellermeier Lee, 82, of Grand Island, went to her eternal home on Friday, March 5, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison St., Grand Island. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on the church's Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.
Private family burial of ashes will be in the Parkview Cemetery at Hastings. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Vonnie was born Feb. 24, 1939, near Roseland to Ervin J. and Martha A. (Beiriger) Mangers. She graduated from Assumption Grade School and Roseland High School, class of 1956. She married Gary L. Ellermeier on April 8, 1958, in Wray, Colo. From this union four children were born.
On Aug. 24, 1990, Vonnie was united in marriage to James K. Lee in Grand Island.
Aside from raising her children, Vonnie worked for Retail Data Systems for 15 years as a programmer/installer. She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Jim and Vonnie traveled to the East and West Coasts in their motorhome, wintering in Gold Canyon, Ariz., for eight years and attending rallies as members of the Newmar Kountry Klub motorhome group.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jim; daughters, Susan (Gary) Bales of Denton, Laurie Ellermeier (Lonnie) and Jennifer (Todd) Poppen of Grand Island; son, Fred (Kathy) Ellermeier of Kansas City, Mo.; stepdaughter, Janet (Ron) Markus of West Monroe, La.; stepson, Donald (Jennifer) Lee of Lee's Summit, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Art) Smidt of Pauline; and best friend, Lee McGuire of Dalton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Marvin, Jerry and Ervin Jr. Mangers.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. Pauls Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and Peace to Jim, Sue, Laurie, Jen, Fred and their families. Vonnie was my BESTIE FOREVER. Without her, my teeter won´t totter Lee (Adalia) McGuire
Adalia (Lee) McGuire
March 10, 2021
Vonnie has always been a friend and the best to my sister Adalia McGuire. Our sympathy to the family with thoughts and PRAYERS. She will be missed. With LOVE Katholene
Charles H. and Katholene Fangmeier
March 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Vonnie´s friendship was such a blessing to my sister-in-law, Adalia (Lee) McGuire. She will be missed.
Barb Reimers
March 7, 2021
