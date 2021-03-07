Lavonne "Vonnie" Mangers Ellermeier Lee, 82, of Grand Island entered her eternal home on Friday, March 5, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.

Celebration of Life service will be a week from Wednesday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate.

Private family burial of ashes will be in the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

To help protect others, face masks are required. Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.