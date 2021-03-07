Menu
Lavonne Mangers Ellermeier "Vonnie" Lee
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Lavonne "Vonnie" Mangers Ellermeier Lee, 82, of Grand Island entered her eternal home on Friday, March 5, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
Celebration of Life service will be a week from Wednesday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate.
Private family burial of ashes will be in the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
To help protect others, face masks are required. Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. Pauls Lutheran Church
NE
Prayers and Peace to Jim, Sue, Laurie, Jen, Fred and their families. Vonnie was my BESTIE FOREVER. Without her, my teeter won´t totter Lee (Adalia) McGuire
Adalia (Lee) McGuire
March 10, 2021
Vonnie has always been a friend and the best to my sister Adalia McGuire. Our sympathy to the family with thoughts and PRAYERS. She will be missed. With LOVE Katholene
Charles H. and Katholene Fangmeier
March 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Vonnie´s friendship was such a blessing to my sister-in-law, Adalia (Lee) McGuire. She will be missed.
Barb Reimers
March 7, 2021
