LaVonne R. Peters, 89, of Kearney, formerly of Wood River, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Brookestone Gardens Retirement Community in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor Craig Stephens and Pastor John Rasmussen of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney will officiate. Burial will be at the Wood River Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran LWML. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
LaVonne Ruth Peters was born Oct. 12, 1932, at Wausa, to Carl H. and Emma (Wrick) Frevert. She was baptized and confirmed at Golgatha Lutheran Church in Wausa. She attended District 8 School in rural Wausa and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1950. She worked at the Union Telephone Co in Bloomfield for three years.
LaVonne married Luther F. Peters on Sept. 6, 1953, after Luther returned from serving in Korea. They were married at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The couple made their home there until 1958 when they moved to Wood River. They owned and operated Peters Hardware and Appliance for more than 50 years.
LaVonne was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River, where she taught Sunday School, confirmation and Bible school. She was also active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League and on the Altar Guild.
LaVonne was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Wood River Women's Club, Nebraska Bowling Association and Wood River Ladies Golf Association.
She loved gardening, ceramics, traveling, camping and spending winters in Arizona. She also enjoyed watching all sporting activities, especially her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her son Douglas of Grand Island, Rodney (Rhonda) of Kearney, Wendell (Connie) of Phoenix, Ariz., Bradley (Linda) of Kearney, and Richard (Jayne) of Kearney. Also surviving are six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Other survivors include Lois Frevert of Bloomfield and Alton Peters of Lincoln.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband Luther in 2009, parents, sisters and brothers-in-law Arlynn and Herman Lauck, Audrey and Lawrence Lauck, brother Clifton Frevert and grandson Jeff Peters.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 3, 2022.