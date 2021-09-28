Lawrence Joseph Klimek, 73, of Grand Island died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center with family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Martin L. Egging and the Rev. Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hope Harbor or for the State National Cemetery, c/o Hall County Hero Flight.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Larry's obituary.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.