Lawrence Joseph Klimek
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Lawrence Joseph Klimek, 73, of Grand Island died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center with family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Martin L. Egging and the Rev. Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hope Harbor or for the State National Cemetery, c/o Hall County Hero Flight.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Larry's obituary.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Sep
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss, Billie and family. I remember coming to your house when our kids were little. Prayers
Jackie Rudnick
Friend
October 1, 2021
Billie so sorry to hear about Larry thoughts and prayers to you worked with Billie at St Francis hospital
Diana Lange merriman
Other
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. I knew Larry when I worked for NAPA he and I would give each other guff. He will be missed.
Sonnie Mendez
September 29, 2021
