Lawrence Joseph Klimek, 73, of Grand Island died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center, with family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Revs. Martin L. Egging and Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with a vigil service at 7. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hope Harbor or for the State National Cemetery, C/O Hall County Hero Flight. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
Larry was born May 4, 1948, in Loup City, the son of Frank and Loretta (Kaminski) Klimek. He was raised on a farm near Loup City, and graduated from Loup City High School class of 1966. He was united in marriage to Billie Ritchie, his high school sweetheart, on June 19, 1967. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 as a Paratrooper in Alaska. Following his discharge from the Army, they made their home in Grand Island raising their two daughters. He worked at New Holland before starting his own custom wheat harvesting business, Klimek Harvesting, that went from Oklahoma to North Dakota. This led to the start of Klimek Trucking with his brother Mike as his right-hand man. Larry loved working at his shop, planting trees and checking fence on his pasture.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Billie; daughter, Julie and Gary Pistulka of O'Neill; daughter, Amy Eakes of Golden, Colo.; grandchildren, Rylie and Shelton Reynolds, Ryanne Pistulka, Sophia, Jack, and Lila Eakes; siblings, Kathryn and David Chohon of Tucson, Ariz., Loren Klimek of Idaho Springs, Colo., Barbara Klimek of Ravenna, Michael and Karleen Klimek of Grand Island, John and Nancy Klimek of Omaha, Michelle and Michael Grudzinski of Maryville, Mo., Denise and Robin Bochart of Rockville and Laurie and Craig Dethlefs of Ravenna; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Loretta; sister-in-law, Dar Klimek; and nephew, Joshua Chohon.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.