L.D. Dubbs, 91, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of ashes will be in the Phillips Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. To help protect others, face masks are required.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 26, 2020.