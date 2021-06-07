Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leland Gene "Lee" Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST
Fullerton, NE
FULLERTON - Leland "Lee" Gene Nelson, 95, of Fullerton passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. A private family inurnment will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Military honors will be provided by Fullerton American Legion Post 151.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fullerton Community Church
Fullerton, NE
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Fullerton Community Church
Fullerton, NE
Funeral services provided by:
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.