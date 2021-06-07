FULLERTON - Leland "Lee" Gene Nelson, 95, of Fullerton passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. A private family inurnment will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Military honors will be provided by Fullerton American Legion Post 151.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 7, 2021.