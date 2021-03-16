Leo Eugene Mettenbrink, 86, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Tiffany Square.
Service and celebration of Leo's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Leo was born April 28, 1934, in rural Merrick County, son of William F. and Rose C. (Mader) Mettenbrink. He was raised on a farm north of Grand Island. Leo graduated from Grand Island Senior High School, Class of 1952. He and his brother, Ron, took over the family farm after the death of their father in 1956.
On Oct. 28, 1956, Leo married Jeanne Neubert. They ran the family farm until Leo's retirement.
Leo was involved with the Platt-Deutsche and was on the board of German Farmers Insurance. In his spare time, of which there wasn't much, he enjoyed playing cards, watching the kids' and grandkids' sports games and attending family events. He also loved to bet on football games and enjoyed going to the casinos. In his younger years, he was on a bowling league for decades.
Those who will cherish his memory include his daughters, Kathy Mettenbrink of Grand Island and Cindy (Mark) Swanson of Kearney; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Mettenbrink of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyson) Bloomberg, Desiree (Marc) Hanson, Will Mettenbrink, Chase Mettenbrink and Bailey Mettenbrink; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Isla and Graham.
He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Judy Mettenbrink; a brother-in-law, Mike Neubert; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Marlene Mader and her family.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, in September 2020; his parents; his parents-in-law, Ruth and Leo Neubert; a son, William "Bill" Mettenbrink; two brothers, Dale (Delores) Mettenbrink and Ron Mettenbrink; and his best friend and cousin, Leonard Mader.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's Association
, or AseraCare Hospice.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 16, 2021.