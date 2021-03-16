Menu
Leo Eugene Mettenbrink
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Leo Eugene Mettenbrink, 86, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Tiffany Square.
Service and celebration of Leo's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Leo was born April 28, 1934, in rural Merrick County, son of William F. and Rose C. (Mader) Mettenbrink. He was raised on a farm north of Grand Island. Leo graduated from Grand Island Senior High School, Class of 1952. He and his brother, Ron, took over the family farm after the death of their father in 1956.
On Oct. 28, 1956, Leo married Jeanne Neubert. They ran the family farm until Leo's retirement.
Leo was involved with the Platt-Deutsche and was on the board of German Farmers Insurance. In his spare time, of which there wasn't much, he enjoyed playing cards, watching the kids' and grandkids' sports games and attending family events. He also loved to bet on football games and enjoyed going to the casinos. In his younger years, he was on a bowling league for decades.
Those who will cherish his memory include his daughters, Kathy Mettenbrink of Grand Island and Cindy (Mark) Swanson of Kearney; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Mettenbrink of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyson) Bloomberg, Desiree (Marc) Hanson, Will Mettenbrink, Chase Mettenbrink and Bailey Mettenbrink; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Isla and Graham.
He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Judy Mettenbrink; a brother-in-law, Mike Neubert; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Marlene Mader and her family.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, in September 2020; his parents; his parents-in-law, Ruth and Leo Neubert; a son, William "Bill" Mettenbrink; two brothers, Dale (Delores) Mettenbrink and Ron Mettenbrink; and his best friend and cousin, Leonard Mader.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's Association, or AseraCare Hospice.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Pauls Lutheran Church
1515 South Harrison Street, Grand, NE
11 Entries
Kathy and family, I am sorry for your loss.
Judy Cole
March 17, 2021
My condolences while remembering our Fonner Park conversations.
Doyle Hulme
March 16, 2021
Kathy & Cindy & Family - Sending You Deepest Sympathy for the Loss of Your Father! Keeping You in my Thoughts & Prayers!
Deb (Sielaff) Schrack
March 16, 2021
Bill and I wish to express our sympathy to the Mettinbrink family. You are in our prayers and thoughts.
Beverly Wiebe-Brown
March 16, 2021
Words seem inadequate to express the sadness felt by the passing of Leo. Kathy, Cindy and family may you be comforted to know he is reunited with your mom and brother and all the other family in heaven. Sending love and support, Jacquelyn
Jacquelyn M. Wetzel
March 16, 2021
Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Jonathan Sazama
March 16, 2021
Sorry for loss of Leo. May the angels come to meet him. Peace be with his family at this difficult time.
Steve and Lora Buhrman
March 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your dad, Cindy and Kathy, hugs and prayers!
Rosellen Vogel
March 15, 2021
So So sorry to hear about Leo. A wonderful hardworking husband and father.
June Anderson
Friend
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Hugs n prayers to all.
Terese Wetzel
March 15, 2021
So sorry to read about Leo´s passing. My Dad always considered him as a close friend and we saw him frequently when visiting. (Leo and Jeanie witnessed our Wills) May God bless the family. Jerry
Jerry Lorenzen
March 15, 2021
