Leo William Schwieger Jr., 84, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
A visitation, with family present, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service and burial at a later date.
Leo was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Grand Island, the son of Leo A. and Evelyn (Blasé) Schwieger. He grew up and attended school in Grand Island. In 1955, he married Tommie Johnston. There were three children born to this marriage. Tommie passed away in 1977. Leo married Lana (Christensen) Schulz on Sept. 9, 1983.
Leo was the owner and manager of Schwieger Plumbing and Heating. He loved his work and hanging out at the shop.
A member of the Platt Deutsche and Island Area Cruisers, Leo loved his vehicles and attending car shows. Always a kid at heart, Leo had a great sense of humor. He was never happier than when he was enjoying an off-roading adventure, at a motorcycle or drag race, or driving his Corvette or his Harley.
Those that will cherish his memory include his wife, Lana; children, Vicky (Steve) Dorn of Grand Island, Steve Schwieger of Omaha and John Schwieger of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Jennifer Schulz of Springfield, Mo.; and three grandchildren, Kiffin (Brian) Parrish and their children, Hayden and Hadlee; Johnny (Miki) Dorn, and Ciara Schwieger and her son, Kylen. He is also survived by two brothers, Dennis (Cynthia) Schwieger of Omaha and Dick Schwieger (Sue Taylor) of Grand Island; several nieces and nephews and many good friends.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and an infant sister.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2020.