Leola May "Lee" Gosda, 89, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Leola was born May 14, 1931, in Grand Island, the daughter of Orville F. and Effie (Cunningham) Wilson. Her mother, Effie passed when Leola was 2 years of age. Her father married Etta Clawson. Leola grew up and received her education in Grand Island.
On Dec. 10, 1950, Leola was united in marriage to Victor "Vic" Gosda. The couple made their home in Grand Island.
Lee was employed by Rexall Drug for 14 years. She kept books for her husband when they owned B & M Gas Station. Together they purchased a self-service car wash on West Second Street and later opened the Gosda Self Service Car Wash on South Locust.
During semi-retirement, both Lee and Vic enjoyed their grandchildren, fishing, camping and traveling. In her spare time, Leola would crochet, read and enjoyed playing cards.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Alvin (Cindy) Gosda and Jack (Ann) Gosda; grandchildren, Amanda (Tony) Christian, Rick (Heather) Gosda, Ted (Carisa) Gosda, Stephanie (Bill) Gosda and Jessica (Eric) Tenkorang; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Molly, Adella, Norah, Skyla, Afia and Amara; and special friends, Mike and Sandy Williams.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Victor "Vic"; her parents; stepmother, Etta; brothers, Edwin, Laurence, Delbert and Clyde; halfsisters, Keo and Leona; and an infant sister, Alma.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2020.