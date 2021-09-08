Menu
Leon C. "Leo" McConnell
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
LINCOLN - Leon C. McConnell, 78, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln, with reception to follow. Masks are required. A link to live stream of the services can be found at www.roperandsons.com/livestream.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be directed to COPD Foundation, Nebraska Humane Society, and to the family directly to be distributed at their discretion.
Leo was born on Feb. 16, 1943, in Central City to his parents, Clarence and Edith B. (Anderson) McConnell. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.
After high school Leo worked various jobs in the construction industry. His last 30 years prior to retiring in 2015 were spent as a residential and commercial construction superintendent for Gen Mech Contractors.
Leo enjoyed playing pool, going to the horse races, puzzle games, watching sports with Pat, and in his younger years, restoring Corvettes with his brother, Kent.
He is survived by his one true love, Pat Hutchinson; son, Tim (Michele) McConnell; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) McConnell, Ryann (Steve) Kluthe, Dustin Biggerstaff, and Noelle McConnell; brother, Kent (Cheryl) McConnell; sister, Diann (Joe) Johnston; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tammy Dunbar.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street
link to live stream of the services can be found at www.roperandsons.com/livestream, NE
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy as you morn the loss of Leo. We will keep you in our prayers.
Gina and Joe LaSorsa
September 9, 2021
Tammy, Tom and Marge
September 9, 2021
