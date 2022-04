MOSINEE, Wis. - Leona L. Singkofer, 100, of Mosinee, Wis., formerly of Grand Island, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her daughter's home in Mosinee, Wis.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 5, 2022.