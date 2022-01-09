MOSINEE, Wis - Leona L. Singkofer, 100, of Mosinee, Wis., formerly of Grand Island, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home in Mosinee.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin L. Egging will be the celebrant. Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island or St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee, Wis. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Leona's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Leona was born Sept. 28, 1921, at White Lake, Wis. She is the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Lobos) Eiter. She grew up in Mosinee, Wis., graduating from Mosinee High School in 1939.
She married Victor F. Singkofer on May 3, 1943, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee. They lived there until moving to Grand Island in 1972. Her husband Victor died Nov. 2, 2013.
Leona enjoyed knitting, reading, playing cards and puzzles of all kinds.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Queen of Peace 2227, past regent and district deputy of Catholic Daughters. Boy Scouts, Cub Scout den mother and PTA.
Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Laura Singkofer of Hastings, Mike and Margie Singkofer of Mosinee, Wis., Fred Singkofer of Wausau, Wis., Steve Singkofer of Tucson, Ariz., Bob and Mary Singkofer of St. Paul; three daughters and a son-in-law, Germaine and George Richards of Gilmer, Texas, Annette Siemers of Mosinee, Wis., Patti Cortright of Mosinee, Wis.; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Pearl, Barb and June.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; one son, Tom Singkofer; a grandson, Jason Singkofer; great-grandson, Kyle McManus; a daughter-in-law, Helen Singkofer; brothers, Howie and Lawrence; sister, Dorothy; stepbrother, John; stepsisters, Margret and Ethelyn; and stepmother, Frances.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 9, 2022.