Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leona Singkofer
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
MOSINEE, Wis - Leona L. Singkofer, 100, of Mosinee, Wis., formerly of Grand Island, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home in Mosinee.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin L. Egging will be the celebrant. Interment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island or St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee, Wis. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Leona's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Leona was born Sept. 28, 1921, at White Lake, Wis. She is the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Lobos) Eiter. She grew up in Mosinee, Wis., graduating from Mosinee High School in 1939.
She married Victor F. Singkofer on May 3, 1943, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee. They lived there until moving to Grand Island in 1972. Her husband Victor died Nov. 2, 2013.
Leona enjoyed knitting, reading, playing cards and puzzles of all kinds.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Queen of Peace 2227, past regent and district deputy of Catholic Daughters. Boy Scouts, Cub Scout den mother and PTA.
Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Laura Singkofer of Hastings, Mike and Margie Singkofer of Mosinee, Wis., Fred Singkofer of Wausau, Wis., Steve Singkofer of Tucson, Ariz., Bob and Mary Singkofer of St. Paul; three daughters and a son-in-law, Germaine and George Richards of Gilmer, Texas, Annette Siemers of Mosinee, Wis., Patti Cortright of Mosinee, Wis.; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Pearl, Barb and June.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; one son, Tom Singkofer; a grandson, Jason Singkofer; great-grandson, Kyle McManus; a daughter-in-law, Helen Singkofer; brothers, Howie and Lawrence; sister, Dorothy; stepbrother, John; stepsisters, Margret and Ethelyn; and stepmother, Frances.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
518 West State Street, Grand Island, NE
Jan
11
Service
6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
518 West State Street, Grand Island, NE
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
518 West State Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Bless your soul Ms Leona, you now can rest.
Judi Stello
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results