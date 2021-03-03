Menu
Leonard Richard Carney
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
CENTRAL CITY - Leonard Richard Carney, 84, of Central City, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Litzenburg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with Brother Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Richard was born July 8, 1936, in Cumberland, Md.
On June 8, 1958, Richard was united in marriage to Bonnie Brewer in Burwell, after which the couple lived in various places while he was in the military. In 1972, they settled in Grand Island and he worked at Chief Industries. In 2005, the couple moved to Central City.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America for 30-plus years.
Survivors include his children, Rick Carney of Lincoln, Tammy Gunn of Minden, Doug Carney of Aurora, Colo., Tom (Tanya) Carney of Mount Pleasant, Utah, and Dave Carney of Storm Lake, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NE
Mar
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
