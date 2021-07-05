ORD - Leonard M. Urbanski, 73, of Ord passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. The Rosary will be recited at 10. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Military Honors will be presented at the church by Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.

Memorials are suggested to the Ord Flag Fund at Aubles Pond. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard Martin was born Oct. 9, 1947, at Ord to Martin and Adeline M. (McCarville) Urbanski. He was raised in Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1965.

Leonard attended Kearney State College, then joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged and recuperated for three years following his disability. He returned to college and graduated from Central Community College in Hastings.

On Sept. 14, 1979, Leonard marred Betty Krumm at Lincoln. He spent most of his adult life in Lincoln and worked at the Veterans Regional Office. Following his wife's passing in 1998, Leonard spent time in Kentucky before returning to his hometown of Ord in 2003.

Since September 2020, Leonard has made his home at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell, where he enjoyed living and was appreciative of the good care he received.

Leonard was an avid Nebraska sports fan, especially football, and also was a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He collected ducks and liked to watch birds. His pride and joy were his grandkids and being involved in his family's lives. He was a member of the VFW.

Survivors include a son, Rodney (Renee) Krumm of Lincoln; two daughters, Ronda (Joel) Owen and Renee Shipley (Allen Hayford), all of Valentine; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Urbanski (Theresa) of Grand Island; a sister, Marlene Vasicek of Ord; a special niece, Rhonni (Matt) Benson of Scotia; and a numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and parents-in-law, Glenn and Leona Couch.

Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2021.