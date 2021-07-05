Menu
Leonard Martin Urbanski
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ORD - Leonard M. Urbanski, 73, of Ord passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. The Rosary will be recited at 10. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Military Honors will be presented at the church by Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.
Memorials are suggested to the Ord Flag Fund at Aubles Pond. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard Martin was born Oct. 9, 1947, at Ord to Martin and Adeline M. (McCarville) Urbanski. He was raised in Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1965.
Leonard attended Kearney State College, then joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged and recuperated for three years following his disability. He returned to college and graduated from Central Community College in Hastings.
On Sept. 14, 1979, Leonard marred Betty Krumm at Lincoln. He spent most of his adult life in Lincoln and worked at the Veterans Regional Office. Following his wife's passing in 1998, Leonard spent time in Kentucky before returning to his hometown of Ord in 2003.
Since September 2020, Leonard has made his home at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell, where he enjoyed living and was appreciative of the good care he received.
Leonard was an avid Nebraska sports fan, especially football, and also was a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He collected ducks and liked to watch birds. His pride and joy were his grandkids and being involved in his family's lives. He was a member of the VFW.
Survivors include a son, Rodney (Renee) Krumm of Lincoln; two daughters, Ronda (Joel) Owen and Renee Shipley (Allen Hayford), all of Valentine; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Urbanski (Theresa) of Grand Island; a sister, Marlene Vasicek of Ord; a special niece, Rhonni (Matt) Benson of Scotia; and a numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and parents-in-law, Glenn and Leona Couch.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Ord, NE
Jul
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Ord, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
You were a great classmate smart and fun will miss you at our class reunion
zola johnson
Classmate
July 6, 2021
You were loved by many and will be missed by all.
Penny and Robbie Geiger
Friend
July 5, 2021
