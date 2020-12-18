Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leora Hazel Lundstedt
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
NORTH LOUP - Leora Hazel (Goff) Lundstedt, 81, of North Loup, loving wife and mother, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, while a resident at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the North Loup United Methodist Church. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
Leora was born to Elva and Edith (Richardson) Goff on a farm outside of Ashton on July 13, 1939. At the age of 4 she contracted polio, having to learn to walk and talk all over again. Her struggles with polio, and the stigma brought on by a unique port-wine birthmark, helped make Leora a compassionate person throughout her life.
She grew up on a farm near Loup City and graduated from Loup City High School, Class of '57. She married Charles "Chuck" Lundstedt of North Loup on May 26 of that year. When Chuck returned from his deployment in Korea, the young couple settled in North Loup, where they raised their family.
They owned and operated an automotive repair shop, Fred's Car & Truck Service, for many years.
Leora was very active in the community. As a member of the North Loup United Methodist Church, she served numerous positions including instructing Sunday school, singing in the choir, directing Vacation Bible School, church treasurer, co-leading the Methodist Youth Fellowship and having a strong and varied roles in the United Methodist Women and WSCS. She was also a dedicated member of the Harmony club and charter member of the Valley Craft club. She served as president for the American Legion Auxiliary Ralph R. Rich Post 285. Leora also found time to be a Girl Scout and 4-H leader.
She is survived by son, Carl Lundstedt; foster son, Mark Lewis; daughters, Diane Pearson and Karen Larsen; brother, Dean Goff; sisters, Leah Lundstedt and Lorna Jolly; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chuck; foster son, Patrick Standlea; a brother, Dale; and a sister, Lila.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
North Loup United Methodist Church
NE
Dec
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
North Loup United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Leora was such a great Lady ,Mom, and Wife. Your Mom and Dad were a big part of my North Loup Family. So sorry for your loss. Love You
John Ingraham
Friend
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I remember Leora as a sweet lady. RIP, dear one.
Lynn Ritchie Moore
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results