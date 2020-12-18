NORTH LOUP - Leora Hazel (Goff) Lundstedt, 81, of North Loup, loving wife and mother, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, while a resident at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the North Loup United Methodist Church. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.

Leora was born to Elva and Edith (Richardson) Goff on a farm outside of Ashton on July 13, 1939. At the age of 4 she contracted polio, having to learn to walk and talk all over again. Her struggles with polio, and the stigma brought on by a unique port-wine birthmark, helped make Leora a compassionate person throughout her life.

She grew up on a farm near Loup City and graduated from Loup City High School, Class of '57. She married Charles "Chuck" Lundstedt of North Loup on May 26 of that year. When Chuck returned from his deployment in Korea, the young couple settled in North Loup, where they raised their family.

They owned and operated an automotive repair shop, Fred's Car & Truck Service, for many years.

Leora was very active in the community. As a member of the North Loup United Methodist Church, she served numerous positions including instructing Sunday school, singing in the choir, directing Vacation Bible School, church treasurer, co-leading the Methodist Youth Fellowship and having a strong and varied roles in the United Methodist Women and WSCS. She was also a dedicated member of the Harmony club and charter member of the Valley Craft club. She served as president for the American Legion Auxiliary Ralph R. Rich Post 285. Leora also found time to be a Girl Scout and 4-H leader.

She is survived by son, Carl Lundstedt; foster son, Mark Lewis; daughters, Diane Pearson and Karen Larsen; brother, Dean Goff; sisters, Leah Lundstedt and Lorna Jolly; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chuck; foster son, Patrick Standlea; a brother, Dale; and a sister, Lila.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2020.