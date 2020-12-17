Menu
Leora Hazel Lundstedt
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
NORTH LOUP - Leora Hazel Lundstedt, 81, of North Loup passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the North Loup United Methodist Church. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family will not be present. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
North Loup United Methodist Church
NE
Dec
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
North Loup United Methodist Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Leora was such a great Lady ,Mom, and Wife. Your Mom and Dad were a big part of my North Loup Family. So sorry for your loss. Love You
John Ingraham
Friend
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I remember Leora as a sweet lady. RIP, dear one.
Lynn Ritchie Moore
December 17, 2020
