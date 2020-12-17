NORTH LOUP - Leora Hazel Lundstedt, 81, of North Loup passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the North Loup United Methodist Church. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family will not be present. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 17, 2020.