The Grand Island Independent
Leora Del Reab
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
REDMOND, Wash. - Leora Del Jarzynka Reab, 94, passed away peacefully at her daughter Sue's home in Redmond, Wash., on March 10, 2021.
Leora was born July 2, 1926, in Ashton in Sherman County on the family farm to parents Teofil Clifford Jarzynka and Katheryn Stanislava Kezior Jarzynka. She was the first of three sisters: Leora Del Jarzynka Reab, Darlene Francis Jarzynka Young and Wilma Jean Jarzynka, who died in 1934 in early childhood. She was a military wife and mother of four children, Linda L. Davis of Loveland, Colo.; Susan K. Parzybok of Redmond, Wash.; Donald. E. Reab of Loveland, Colo.; and Robert A. Reab of Cookeville, Tenn.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanor Reab of Grand Island, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Max and Sharol Reab of Santa Rosa, Calif.; her four children and their partners; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Leora is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her husband, Major Donald E. Reab; her granddaughter, Dawn Michelle Davis; and her beloved poodle, Pepi the Black Buccaneer, who hailed from Great Britain.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.
Memorial service
Jul
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Benson Sculpture Park Pavilion
1125 W 29th St, Loveland, CO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue and Don, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. A mother is hard to lose. Hang in there!
Paulette Hubbs
Friend
July 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of a LHS friend Sue Reab's mother. Good that she was with Sue at the time of her passing. She was one of the Greatest Generation like my Mom.
Monte Watson
Friend
July 14, 2021
