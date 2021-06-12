FAIRMONT - Leora R. Smith, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Lincoln.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva. Graveside service will be at Geneva Public Cemetery.

Leora was born Aug. 12, 1934, to William and Anna (Joseph) Meyer at Polk.

Survivors include her sons, Richard and Cynthia Milenkovich of California, Bill Bauer and Deb Butler of Grand Island, James and Corrina Bauer of McCool Junction and David Bauer of Geneva; her daughters, Pamela and Jim Edmondson of York, Beverly and Mark Evans of McCool Junction; sister, Louise and Dennis Mueller of Norwood, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 12, 2021.