Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leora R. Smith
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FAIRMONT - Leora R. Smith, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Lincoln.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva. Graveside service will be at Geneva Public Cemetery.
Leora was born Aug. 12, 1934, to William and Anna (Joseph) Meyer at Polk.
Survivors include her sons, Richard and Cynthia Milenkovich of California, Bill Bauer and Deb Butler of Grand Island, James and Corrina Bauer of McCool Junction and David Bauer of Geneva; her daughters, Pamela and Jim Edmondson of York, Beverly and Mark Evans of McCool Junction; sister, Louise and Dennis Mueller of Norwood, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
434 N, Geneva, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.