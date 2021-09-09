MARQUETTE - Leroy Jones, 75, of Marquette passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Westfield Quality Care.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. John Lutheran Church at Kronborg. The Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Interment will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Leroy Allan Jones, the son of Kermit Emil and Irene (Peterson) Jones, was born in Central City on July 16, 1946, and passed away in Aurora on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 75.
Leroy graduated from Marquette High School in 1964. Leroy was drafted into the U.S. Army on Dec. 20, 1966, to serve in the Vietnam War. After basic training, Leroy was stationed in Vietnam until being honorably discharged on Dec. 21, 1971.
Leroy was married to Linda Lagoni on June 12, 1966, just six months before being drafted. They had three children: Lance, Lonnie and Larissa. They lived on the family farm. He farmed for over 50 years, and was a dairy farmer for 30 years. Leroy suffered a stroke in 2017, and due to his health retired from farming. Leroy and Linda recently celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Leroy was an active member of the St. John Lutheran Church. He served on the church council, the cemetery board and was in charge of the Avenue of Flags for many years. He was a member of both the Aurora and Central City American Legion posts and the VFW. Leroy especially liked going to coffee three times a day and visiting with his friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda of Marquette; three children, Lance (Reba) Jones of Marquette, Lonnie (Maria) Jones of Brighton, Mo., and Larissa (Jerry) Schuele of Central City; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Keith (Linda) Emil Jones of Bradshaw, Wayne Ray Jones of Aurora and Marvin Dean Jones of Walton, and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Glenda Jones.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 9, 2021.