SMITH CENTER, Kan. - Lewellyn Louise Peterson, 75, of Smith Center, Kan. and previously of Grand Island, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with pastor Mike Reiners officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Peace Lutheran Church.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1945, at Grand Island to LeRoy and Ruby Schroeder. She attended Kenesaw Public School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1964. She was united in marriage to Richard Rehder on Dec. 26, 1965, and then to Donald Peterson on April 30, 2011.
She worked at the Hall County Treasurer for over 20 years and previously at Wheelers, Skagway and Leon Plastics. She enjoyed spoiling her poodle "Princess", crocheting, card making, playing solitaire and traveling.
She is survived by husband, Donald Peterson; daughters, Brenda (Tim) Kehler of Greeley and Rhonda Fishell of Grand Island; brother, Leonard (Rosie) Schroeder of Kenesaw; sister, Loretta (Jon) Catlett of Grand Island; stepson, Cody (Shawna) Peterson of Deshler; stepdaughter, Judy Peterson of Beloit, Kan; and grandchildren, Brian (Emily) Kehler, Kent Kehler (Fiance Kayla), Briana Rehder, Deanna and Cody Fishell, Makinna, Jaclyne and Braxton Peterson; great granddaughters, Ellie and Rylie Kehler; sisters in-law; brothers in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Richard Rehder, in 2006; daughter, Crystal Nathan in 2016; son in-law, Dan Nathan; parents and mother and father-in-law, Russell and Edna Rehder.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2020.