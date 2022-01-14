Menu
Liam Nelson
2012 - 2022
BORN
2012
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Liam J. Nelson, 9, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Children's Hospital in Omaha.
A visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Liam was born June 23, 2012, in Grand Island to Steven Nelson and Elizabeth Harders. He grew up in Grand Island and went to Engleman Elementary School. He enjoyed playing Fortnite, playing basketball and soccer.
He is survived by his parents, Steven Nelson and Elizabeth Harders; siblings, Jaiden Harders, Brylynn Nelson and Varyk Nelson; grandparents, Randy Harders, Christine VerMeer, Jeff VerMeer and Robert Nelson; aunts and uncles, Ryan Harders, Michelle White, Bobbi Harders, Sean Nelson and Alexis VerMeer; and a number of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Marilyn Harders, and great-grandma, Sylvia Nelson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
