AURORA - Linda Dose, 73, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at home.
Linda Dose, the daughter of Arnold and Colene (Christiansen) Heiden, was born at York on Sept. 12, 1947, and passed away in Aurora on March 9, 2021, at the age of 73.
Linda grew up in Hampton, graduating from Hampton High School in 1965.
On Jan. 21, 1966, Linda married Robert Dose at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton. They raised their three daughters, Sheila, Sherri and Sarah, on a farm near Hampton. Linda was a dedicated farm wife and mother. She later worked for the Aurora News-Register. Linda and Bob moved to Aurora in the fall of 2013.
Linda was active in her church, sang in the choir and participated in Ladies Aid. She was involved in her extension club and enjoyed golfing, canning, sewing, cross stitch, traveling for recreation and to visit her family.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Bob of Aurora; three daughters, Sheila (Jason) Schneider of Aurora, Sherri (Blake) Sanderson of Sioux City, Iowa, and Sarah (Jordan) Howard of West Des Moines, Iowa; and six grandchildren, Maggie Schneider of Kansas City, Mo., Alexis Schneider of Omaha, Corrie Schneider of Lincoln, Curtis and Jack Sanderson of Sioux City, Iowa, and Max Howard of West Des Moines, Iowa. She is also survived by her sister, Lois (Richard) McClain of Austin, Texas; brother, Dan (Sue) Heiden of Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.