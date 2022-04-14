LITCHFIELD - Linda L. Heapy, 73, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at CountryHouse Residence in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with Pastor Dean Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at the Litchfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Faith Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Louise (Japp) Heapy was born to August William Japp and Meta Lillian (Krus) Japp on Aug 5, 1948, at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. She attended grade school at Zion Worms School and high school at Palmer High School. Her parents raised her on a farm near Worms. Linda married David Allen Heapy on July 3, 1966, in Worms at Zion Lutheran Church. She moved to Litchfield and joined him on the Heapy family farm. David farmed with his parents, Raymon and Mary Alice Heapy, north of Litchfield.
David and Linda were blessed with their four children. Their family of six lived on the farm for the next 55-plus years. David and Linda's family grew with spouses and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband David of Litchfield; son Greg Heapy of Litchfield; son Curtis (Maria) Heapy of Curtis and their children, Raeann, Samuel and Stella; son Steven (Dawn) Heapy of Litchfield and their children, Michael, Faith and Jacob; their only daughter Janel (Heapy) Lange of Elm Creek and her daughters, Elizabeth and Abigail.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, August and Meta Japp; her in-laws, Raymon and Mary Alice Heapy; brother-in-law, Loren Hackbart and a sister-in-law, Eldonna Small.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 14, 2022.