LINCOLN - Linda R. Hollister, 68, of Lincoln, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Lancaster Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested for donations to fight Alzheimer's in Linda's name.
Linda was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Grand Island to LeRoy and Josephine (Bennett) Beberniss. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
On May 19, 1972, Linda was united in marriage to Dean Hollister at the Hall County Courthouse. After which the couple lived in Grand Island. Linda enjoyed reading, listening to oldies, fishing, playing intramural sports, and spending time with family and pets.
She is survived by her husband Dean of Grand Island; children, Kimberly and Nicholas; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Gage and Kaitlin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marylin, Marvin, Gene and Dianna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Josephine Beberniss; and brothers, David Beberniss and Jerry Glassnap.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.