Ron, Shelly, & Susan,
Have been out of town & was sorry to read of Linda´s passing. She was a great lady & beautiful inside & out. Our deepest sympathy & prayers to all of you.
Marge & Gordon Ockinga
Work
October 10, 2021
Ron and family ~ we share in your new season of life here on earth with out Linda. She left us all behind and Lord willing, we will be with her and our other loved ones in time. While we are here may the memories bring happiness to you now and in the future and may we be reminded to love each other while we can since our time here is so short. May God grant you peace now and in the days ahead. Friends to the end.
Myrl and Cyndy Wieland
October 8, 2021
So sorry to read of your loss, my thoughts are with you and your family at this time.
Just reaching out to comfort my friend
402-879-1335
I just lost one of my close friends to heart problems. It leave a huge emptiness, I´m sure time will heal
Nancy Maxey , Sauvageau
Friend
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. Always enjoyed visiting with her. Our prayers are with her family. May the love of her family and friends carry you through your grief.
Leolla Davis and Dennis Crowell
Work
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ron and family it was a good time working for you and Linda, she kept me on my toes and always had a questions about my invoices and asking why does it take a half day to charge an A/C unit !!
Randy Kemp
Work
October 3, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about aunt Linda im sorry uncle runny my heart goes to u she was a good person