Linda Vlach
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Linda Vlach, known as "Gammy" to those who loved her, was born at Columbus to Leonard and Lillian Krzycki on Dec. 18, 1944. She went to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2021.
Private services for close family will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. A celebration of life for extended family, friends and business friends will be at a later date.
Throughout her life she lived in many places as she was raised in a union sheet metal worker family. Her favorite place to live was New Mexico, where the scenery was beautiful. She spent many of her teenage years and early 20s there. She came back to Nebraska for a short visit with her family and met the love of her life, Ron, better known as "Grandad."
For Grandad it was love at first sight as she was "a fox!" She was always the best dressed in a room and took pride in looking put together. But more than that, she was better known for her infectious laughter and big smile rather than her appearance. They married Aug. 26, 1967, at Grand Island, and began their life together. Shelly, their first daughter, was born in 1968. Their new, small family enjoyed camping and fishing together. They received a gift of another daughter, Susan, born on Christmas Day 1974.
Her greatest pleasures were her family, garage sales, penny slots, gardening, flowers and organizing!
Work was a large part of her family life. In 1983, together they purchased Nitro Construction. The business could not have flourished without her support. She worked by his side growing the business into what it is today until the end of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Vlach of Grand Island; two daughters, Shelly (Todd) Russell of Doniphan, and Susan (Judd) Schroeder of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Miranda Tupper, Sevyn Russell, Emily and Sam Schroeder; and grand dogs Jinx, Franny and Lewis. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Krzycki of North Carolina, a sister, Mary White of Arizona; brother and sister-in-law, George and Connie Vlach; a sister-in-law, Florence Jacobsen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Lillian and Frank Carr, and her in-laws, George and Mildred Vlach
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for memorial donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name.
Lovingly written by Emily
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Service
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
6 Entries
Ron, Shelly, & Susan, Have been out of town & was sorry to read of Linda´s passing. She was a great lady & beautiful inside & out. Our deepest sympathy & prayers to all of you.
Marge & Gordon Ockinga
Work
October 10, 2021
Ron and family ~ we share in your new season of life here on earth with out Linda. She left us all behind and Lord willing, we will be with her and our other loved ones in time. While we are here may the memories bring happiness to you now and in the future and may we be reminded to love each other while we can since our time here is so short. May God grant you peace now and in the days ahead. Friends to the end.
Myrl and Cyndy Wieland
October 8, 2021
So sorry to read of your loss, my thoughts are with you and your family at this time. Just reaching out to comfort my friend 402-879-1335 I just lost one of my close friends to heart problems. It leave a huge emptiness, I´m sure time will heal
Nancy Maxey , Sauvageau
Friend
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. Always enjoyed visiting with her. Our prayers are with her family. May the love of her family and friends carry you through your grief.
Leolla Davis and Dennis Crowell
Work
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ron and family it was a good time working for you and Linda, she kept me on my toes and always had a questions about my invoices and asking why does it take a half day to charge an A/C unit !!
Randy Kemp
Work
October 3, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about aunt Linda im sorry uncle runny my heart goes to u she was a good person
Clint Lee Jacobsen
Family
October 3, 2021
