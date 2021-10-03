Linda Vlach, known as "Gammy" to those who loved her, was born at Columbus to Leonard and Lillian Krzycki on Dec. 18, 1944. She went to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2021.
Private services for close family will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. A celebration of life for extended family, friends and business friends will be at a later date.
Throughout her life she lived in many places as she was raised in a union sheet metal worker family. Her favorite place to live was New Mexico, where the scenery was beautiful. She spent many of her teenage years and early 20s there. She came back to Nebraska for a short visit with her family and met the love of her life, Ron, better known as "Grandad."
For Grandad it was love at first sight as she was "a fox!" She was always the best dressed in a room and took pride in looking put together. But more than that, she was better known for her infectious laughter and big smile rather than her appearance. They married Aug. 26, 1967, at Grand Island, and began their life together. Shelly, their first daughter, was born in 1968. Their new, small family enjoyed camping and fishing together. They received a gift of another daughter, Susan, born on Christmas Day 1974.
Her greatest pleasures were her family, garage sales, penny slots, gardening, flowers and organizing!
Work was a large part of her family life. In 1983, together they purchased Nitro Construction. The business could not have flourished without her support. She worked by his side growing the business into what it is today until the end of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Vlach of Grand Island; two daughters, Shelly (Todd) Russell of Doniphan, and Susan (Judd) Schroeder of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Miranda Tupper, Sevyn Russell, Emily and Sam Schroeder; and grand dogs Jinx, Franny and Lewis. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Krzycki of North Carolina, a sister, Mary White of Arizona; brother and sister-in-law, George and Connie Vlach; a sister-in-law, Florence Jacobsen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Lillian and Frank Carr, and her in-laws, George and Mildred Vlach
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for memorial donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her name.
Lovingly written by Emily
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.