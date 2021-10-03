Ron and family ~ we share in your new season of life here on earth with out Linda. She left us all behind and Lord willing, we will be with her and our other loved ones in time. While we are here may the memories bring happiness to you now and in the future and may we be reminded to love each other while we can since our time here is so short. May God grant you peace now and in the days ahead. Friends to the end.

Myrl and Cyndy Wieland October 8, 2021