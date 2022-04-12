AURORA - Lois Paschke, 91, of Aurora, passed into the presence of her Savior, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Heritage Memory Support in Grand Island, where she resided the last three years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Pleasant View Bible Church in Aurora. The Rev. Bob Gannon will officiate. Private family inurnment will be at the Aurora Cemetery.
Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Lois Josephine (Elge) Paschke, the daughter of Oscar and Esther (Gustafson) Elge, was born Nov. 17, 1930, on the family farm north of Aurora and passed away in Grand Island on April 9, 2022, at the age of 91.
Both of her parents were immigrants from Sweden. Lois was the youngest of three sisters and one brother. She grew up on the family farm and attended Country School District 17, which was just west of their home, and graduated from Aurora High School in 1948.
Lois was married to Dwight Paschke on Dec. 9, 1950, at the home of her parents. Lois and Dwight farmed north of Aurora until they retired and moved to Aurora. While on the farm, Lois enjoyed gardening and canning, and loved raising her three sons who kept her on her toes. She was a great lover of animals and always had plenty of cats around. She was also an excellent quilter and seamstress and made quilts for each of her grandkids.
Lois, along with her two sisters, and sister-in-law, looked forward to planning and preparing the traditional annual Swedish Christmas Dinner.
Dwight and Lois attended the Monroe Evangelical Free Church and later became members of the Pleasant View Bible Church in Aurora. She faithfully taught Bible school and Sunday school for many years. She also loved to read and memorize Scripture. Some of her favorite verses were Psalms 23; Psalms 91; Psalms 103 and John 3:16.
Dwight passed away Jan. 24, 2011. Lois was a faithful caregiver during the years of his failing health.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Byron (Nancy) Paschke of Aurora, Roger (Karin) Paschke of Casper, Wyo., and Larry (Michelle) Paschke of Aurora; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Lauren (Paschke) Weasel, Grant, Michael and Jason; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many other family members and dear friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters, one brother and an infant grandson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 12, 2022.